Teen ignores stepmom in front of family after she calls her 'Andrea' instead of Andi.

Sometimes, the only way to hammer in a point with someone is to publicly make a stand so you have witnesses for your grievance.
In family situations, this can cause more conflict, but it can also give you the clarity you need to shut down disrespect moving forward. Still, figuring out where and when to properly call someone out can be a tricky math.
She wrote:
AITA for ignoring my soon-to-be stepmom when she kept calling me by the wrong name?
So my (f16) name is Andi just Andi. My mom’s dad passed away just a few days before she found out she was pregnant. My mom was very close with her Dad and his name was Andrew (also went by Andy). The technical female version of Andrew is Andrea but neither my mom nor dad liked the nam. But my mom wanted to honor her dad in some way so I got named Andi. Which I love my name I think it fits me.