Teen ignores stepmom in front of family after she calls her 'Andrea' instead of Andi.

Sometimes, the only way to hammer in a point with someone is to publicly make a stand so you have witnesses for your grievance.

In family situations, this can cause more conflict, but it can also give you the clarity you need to shut down disrespect moving forward. Still, figuring out where and when to properly call someone out can be a tricky math.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she's wrong for ignoring her stepmom after she kept using the wrong variation of her name.

She wrote:

AITA for ignoring my soon-to-be stepmom when she kept calling me by the wrong name?