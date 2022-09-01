Teen asks if she's wrong to keep full ride scholarship a secret from estranged mom.

When a daughter felt abandoned by her mother after her dad's death, she separated herself physically and emotionally. But now, her mom is guilt tripping her over some *checks notes* good news.
So, she (u/Talyimiah) took to Reddit to ask:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for not telling my mom I got full ride scholarship to college?
I (18f) stopped living at my mom's when I was 17. She and I do not have a very good relationship and has become more strained over the years.
The trouble started when I was 8 and my mom started dating her husband. I was several months out from losing my dad and when she introduced me to her husband (then boyfriend) I was honest that I did not like her dating.
She told me I would come around. But within four months, left me with a cousin and got engaged to him while his kids were present. I found out because my cousin got a text with a photo of them and the news had already gone around the rest of my mom's family and her husband's family.