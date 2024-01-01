Teen decides to live with grandparents when parents announce divorce, mom lashes out.

Drawing a line with someone who harms you can trigger some major backlash, but the backlash itself proves just how needed the boundary is.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she's wrong for moving out of her parents' house while they get divorced, despite their protests. She wrote:

"AITA for moving out of my parents' house during their divorce?"

My parents got married young and had me in their teens I (15f) grew up as someone they blame their problems on and honestly, they act like I'm the cause of their divorce. My choice in the divorce was to live with my mom and do weekly visits to dad or vice versa but they pulled me aside and said I could also decide if I wanted to stay with my grandparents because they requested custody.