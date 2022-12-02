Teen moves in with dad's family after mom dies; half-siblings cry 'favoritism'.

The problem? It's been complete a disaster for pretty much everyone.
And Reddit was frothing at the mouth to give their two cents on the family drama. You decide who the A-hole is:
AITA (Am I the A-hole) for not treating them equally?
fibcu writes:
I have 2 kids Owen (17M) and Bella (15F) with my wife. I also have another daughter Eva (14F). Just to be clear - since I know everyone is gonna accuse me of cheating - my wife and I broke up when Bella was born, we started dating again when she was 7 and married a year after that. I did NOT cheat).
Lol, okay noted.
Eva's mom had primary custody and they lived in another city until she passed away and Eva came to live with us about 2 months ago. The kids don't get along at all. Owen and Bella have been pretty mean to Eva and she is not helping the situation either by saying things she knows will make them angry.