Teen moves in with dad's family after mom dies; half-siblings cry 'favoritism'.

When a father to 3 teenagers had his life turned upside by the death of an ex, he did his best to make it work for everyone.

The problem? It's been complete a disaster for pretty much everyone.

And Reddit was frothing at the mouth to give their two cents on the family drama. You decide who the A-hole is:

AITA (Am I the A-hole) for not treating them equally?

fibcu writes:

I have 2 kids Owen (17M) and Bella (15F) with my wife. I also have another daughter Eva (14F). Just to be clear - since I know everyone is gonna accuse me of cheating - my wife and I broke up when Bella was born, we started dating again when she was 7 and married a year after that. I did NOT cheat).

Lol, okay noted.