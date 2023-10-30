Teen plans to skip sister's shower after finding out she'll be sharing room with baby.

In an ideal world, finding out a family member is pregnant would be positive and exciting news. Baby showers would be full of full-hearted celebration, and there would be no underlying concerns. But the world we live in isn't ideal, and feelings aren't as black and white as we wished.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she was wrong for not wanting to attend her sister's baby shower. She wrote:

"AITA for not wanting to attend my sister's baby shower?"