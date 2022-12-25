Teen refuses to do Christmas with mom because of stepdad; mom cries, begs her to come.

AITA for not going to my mom’s house for Christmas and refusing to make my little sister go too?

I’m 17 and my little sister is 15. Our dad died about 10 years ago. It was sudden and devastating. One day he kissed and hugged me and sis and told us he loved us and then we never heard from him again.

At the time I couldn’t fully grasped why he chose to stay away even though mom tried to explain it to us. I missed him and thought I did something wrong to make dad mad. I repeatedly called his phone hoping he would answer but it always went directly to his voicemail.