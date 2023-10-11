Teen finds out sister is pregnant again, rants about how unfair this is to their mom.

We often hear the phrase "honesty is the best policy." But there are lots of situations where expressing your honest opinion will get you shouted down and called rude. Particularly, when it comes to family issues.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she was wrong for responding honestly when her sister announced she was pregnant with her sixth child. She wrote:

"AITA for audibly saying 'bruh' when my sister announced she was pregnant AGAIN?"

Hello! I'm(F16) a younger sister to Laury (26f). Me and Laury have never been close since we had different dads, I was an affair baby. She's always resented me for "ruining her family" but whatever. Laury has SIX KIDS. YES. SIX.