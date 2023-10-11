Teen finds out sister is pregnant again, rants about how unfair this is to their mom.

We often hear the phrase "honesty is the best policy." But there are lots of situations where expressing your honest opinion will get you shouted down and called rude. Particularly, when it comes to family issues.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she was wrong for responding honestly when her sister announced she was pregnant with her sixth child. She wrote:
Hello! I'm(F16) a younger sister to Laury (26f). Me and Laury have never been close since we had different dads, I was an affair baby. She's always resented me for "ruining her family" but whatever. Laury has SIX KIDS. YES. SIX.
Twin boys, Beck and Joe who are 7, (planned) a girl Lilliana who's 6 (unplanned) another girl, Angel who's 5 (planned) another boy, Keith who's 2 (planned), and another baby boy Karl who's 9 months (not planned). Despite the fact that Laury is incapable of taking care of these kids, four of them were actually planned. Because she KNOWS my pushover mom will give her money and watch the kids.
My mom even quit her job to do so, even turning her workroom into a nursery for Karl. We're pretty well off, but we can't do this forever. I try not to judge, and just ignore Laury like she does me. Even though when my mom is busy doing something like changing a diaper I have to step in and help. Especially with the twins since they're very rough with each other.
Tonight at dinner, Laury's boyfriend joined (a father to just Karl) as well as Laury's father. This wasn't abnormal so I didn't think anything of it, until my sister said she had some exciting news. I wished she'd say something else. But I knew what she was going to say. "I'm pregnant!!!" She would say.
Everyone went dead silent until I said "bruh" I didn't mean to say it out loud, but COME ON. Laury gave me a Death Stare, and said if I wanted to say something I should just say it. So I did.
"Laury this is your... (I take a moment to COUNT) sixth child. You know we can't keep supporting you. Without mom you'd be on the streets, and you know that. Look at mom, she's so tired! She's always taking care of your kids and so am I. I'd bet I've changed more diapers than you have you selfish b#$ch." She began to cry. And ran out into her boyfriend's car, he followed her and drove.
My mother then began to cry. She left to go out Karl back to bed since he woke up. It was just me and Laury's father. He began to yell and told me a I was a brat and Laury was a great mother, then he stormed off. As I'm sitting here in the morning watching the boys, I'm thinking, was I too obnoxious?
My mom says that a lot, I don't mean to be because of my autism but come on! Please give me some feedback, Reddit, AITA?
Ok-Context1168 wrote:
NTA. If it were me, I completely stop helping watch kids, but I CAN'T STAND when people pawn their kids off on family members. It really pisses me off since it happened to me as a kid. My parents decided to have more kids when I was 10, 14 and then again when I was 17. Guess when I moved out? At 17.
perth07 wrote:
NTA 😂 Sorry I’m a mother to a 17F and 15F and ‘Bruh’ is a common saying in my household.
Good on you for calling her out and sticking up for your mother. It’s not fair to these kids or your mother.
feldur wrote:
I can't give credit, because it was from a random Reddit comment, but to (mis)quote a wise random Redditor: "It's a uterus, not a clown car."
NTA. You were blunt for sure, but at some point, s#$t needs to be said. She can't take care of her already present children, bringing more of them in the world is completely insane, both for her, for your mom, for you (who end up he;ping way too much for a 16 years old), and most importantly, for those kids.
albertspinkballoons wrote:
NTA at all. In my very own opinion, I think 6 children is f#$king ludicrous and painfully unnecessary given the world is already quite overpopulated. Also, your sister doesn't even appear to have custody of all these children? Why was Karl at your house and his mother and father both took off so easily? They don't seem like the best parents, even if it was socially acceptable to have so many cattle.
ImaginationNo2539 wrote:
NTA.
If she can’t take care of the kids she has then she doesn’t need to be having more. I’d be aggravated if I was expected to take care of her kids as well.
OP is NTA here, she said what she said - whether the family liked it or not.