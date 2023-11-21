Teen snaps at dad's wife whose always been mean to her, 'it's karma that you're infertile.'

It's incredibly hard knowing how to respond when someone who used to mistreat you decides to "come around." On one hand, it can be healing and wholesome. But on the other hand, it can feel fishy when it comes out of nowhere.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she's wrong for telling her dad's wife her infertility is "karma." She wrote:

" AITA for telling my dad’s wife that she’s getting her karma and to leave me out of it?"

I (15 F) am my dad’s affair baby. My mom didn’t know he was married and broke it off when she found out but she was already pregnant. She decided to have me and has always been a great mom to me. A lot of my friends don’t get along with their moms but mine is really cool and I wouldn’t trade her for anyone.