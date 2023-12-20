Teen snaps at mom pressuring her to call stepdad 'dad,' says 'hold him to the same standards.'

You can't force closeness, even if it seems like the "right" thing to do.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she was wrong for snapping at her mom after she pressured her to call her stepdad "dad." She wrote:

"AITA for telling my mom she should hold her husband to the same standard she holds me to?"

My dad died a few days after my 7th birthday. He was on his way to work and got into an accident. I loved my dad and have missed him so much since he died. Mom and I both went into grief therapy after his death. She went for about 6 months. I went for almost 3 years. A few months before I stopped attending therapy my mom met "Mark."