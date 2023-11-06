Teen's stepmom plans to make him personal cake for birthday, mom calls screaming mad.

Is there any point in having a birthday cake if you don't like it?

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if he's wrong for asking his stepmom to bake him his own cake for his birthday, despite it upsetting his mom. He wrote:

"AITA for asking my stepmom to bake me my own cake for my birthday instead of blowing out the candles on a cake I don't like?"

My parents divorced when I (15M) was four. My mom remarried right away but that marriage didn't last long. It took my father 3 years after the divorce to meet someone and another 2 years to marry my stepmother who I will refer as Claudia for the post.