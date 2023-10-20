Teen suspects his mom might be having an affair, wonders if he should tell his dad. UPDATED

Mom just asked me why I did all of this I just responded funny I was about to ask you the same thing, dad does not deserve this I said and she said no he does not and she was sorry. I also explained how her behaviour lately was getting on my nerves and how it was bugging me.

You were never that affectionate you started giving me a kiss on cheek more hugging part of me wondered if you were taking drugs. So yeah that was weird for me I said hell even my friends thought you were acting strangely and I got questions at school from people wondering what has happened to you.