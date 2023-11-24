Teen tells sister she 'deserves' to get ghosted by BF after letting his cat outside. AITA?

No one will lay it to you straight quite like a sibling.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if he was wrong for telling his sister he feels no sympathy for her. He wrote:
My (16m) sister(27) let her boyfriend's indoors-only cat outside. He had already told her to keep the cat inside, but she ignored him. This is made even worse given that she knew how he got the cat (he found her covered in paint. Someone in that neighborhood painted her.) Fortunately the cat didn't travel too far. He found the cat and brought her home, and then told my sister to leave.
Hasn't answered her calls for three days now. My sister then came home and griped about it over dinner, telling us how it was so unfair. I was just eating my yoghurt when she turned to me and asked 'Like, how badly did I screw up? Was what I did really that bad?' I looked at her, spoon still in my hand.
Then I asked 'Do you really want my opinion? My honest opinion?'
"Yes."
"You screwed up even worse than that footballer who thanked his wife and girlfriend.'
Our parents then told me to show sympathy, but I said 'I don't have any.'
Mom said I could just keep my mouth shut if I have nothing helpful to say.
energyzzzzzz wrote:
NTA. She ignored a boundary her boyfriend made and endangered an animal for her own desires. She also asked for your honest opinion and you gave it. Not sure what your mom is on about. It sounds like neither of them understands the implication of letting cats free roam.
Why are you supposed to be sympathetic to someone who ignored the wishes of the person they were dating and that person clearly doesn't want them around after doing that? Bull$#t!
Outrageous-Badger715 wrote:
NTA- You gave her several outs. You let her know she didn't wasn't going to be happy with your opinion. It's not up to you to save her from herself.
Fantastic_Lady225 wrote:
NTA. Cats should not free-roam. In my area, they are quick meals-to-go for birds of prey and coyotes.
pycnogonidaII wrote:
NTA. She deliberately endangered his cat against his explicit wishes - why is she surprised? That's a big red flag and he's right to see it. She could try not sucking so bad. Perhaps she'll have better luck in relationships then.
SEEEECRETSmuahaha wrote:
She ENDANGERED the life of this indoor cat and did something that could have ended very badly. She deserves to know that it was wrong, and deserves to feel guilty. I hope he stays away from her. NTA.
OP is NTA, he simply told the truth.