Teen with terminally ill brother ignored on birthday, speaks up, gets called 'jealous.'

We often think of grief as an experience that exclusively happens after someone passes away. But some of the hardest grief on earth is grieving a terminally diagnosed loved one who is still alive.
Trying to make the best of borrowed time with a sick family member is deeply loaded, and everyone is going to cope with it differently.
She wrote:
AITA for being “jealous” of my brother with cancer?
I (F18) have a brother (M26) who has terminal cancer.
Ever since he got sick, my family has given me less attention which is understandable. But now it feels like it’s to the point where they don’t care about me as much anymore. We have a family groupchat, on my birthday everybody asked how he was doing instead of wishing me a happy birthday. My parents watch movies with him and spend time with him and never invite me.