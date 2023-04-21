Teen with terminally ill brother ignored on birthday, speaks up, gets called 'jealous.'

We often think of grief as an experience that exclusively happens after someone passes away. But some of the hardest grief on earth is grieving a terminally diagnosed loved one who is still alive.

Trying to make the best of borrowed time with a sick family member is deeply loaded, and everyone is going to cope with it differently.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a young woman asked if she's wrong for being "jealous" of her brother with cancer.

She wrote:

AITA for being “jealous” of my brother with cancer?

I (F18) have a brother (M26) who has terminal cancer.