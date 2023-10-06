Teen thanks stepmom at graduation instead of estranged mom, mom makes scene. UPDATED 2X.

It's no surprise that abandoning a child and then swooping back to rekindle a relationship doesn't usually happen without a hitch. While an adult might hold the image and love for a child somewhere in their heart, no matter how distant they've been, the child has been forced to grow up and form a sense of identity in that parent's absence.

So while it can be healing for an absent parent to resurface, it requires a lot of patience and acceptance of hard truths. You can't snap your fingers and expect a teen to feel attached to you.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she was wrong for giving her graduation ticket to her stepmom instead of her birth mom. She wrote:

"AITA for giving my graduation ticket to my 'stepmom' and introducing her as my parent?"