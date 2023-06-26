Teen gets in trouble with dad for refusing to call stepmom 'parent' or 'mom.'

Blending families can be incredibly complicated, especially when all the kids have radically different feelings about the stepparent situation.

In an ideal situation, the family can find a way to respect each of the kid's different feelings while keeping some semblance of familial consistency, but this is easier said than done.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she's wrong for refusing to call her stepmom 'mom' after years.

She wrote:

AITA for refusing to compromise with my dad and stepmom?

I (16f) am the only child in my household who does not call the adults in our home mom and dad. I have two bio siblings ages 14m and 13f. And I have four step-siblings ages 19f, 14m, 14m and 12f. Mine and my brother's mom died when I was 5. Oldest step-sibling never knew her father.