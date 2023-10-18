Teen gets upset at friend for reporting her mom to CPS after coming over to her house.

It's expensive to raise kids, and having the money and space to give everyone their own room is often impossible. However, that doesn't reflect how loving someone is as a parent, despite the fact that more resources can make for an easier life.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she was wrong for getting angry at her friend who reported her family to CPS for not having enough beds. She wrote:

"AITA for shouting at my friend when she was trying to help me?"