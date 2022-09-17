Guy asks if he was wrong to tell 'affair baby' cousin at least his dad loves him.

I (16f) was a surprise. My dad (60m) absolutely never had the desire to be a father and even had a secret vasectomy when he was 21 after a pregnancy scare with his then girlfriend.
He kept it a secret when he got it because he knew his family would never let him hear the end of it and he was later proven right when a woman he stopped seeing told his family as revenge.
They considered my dad as someone who didn't value family and started inviting him to gatherings less and less and wouldn't let him near his nieces and nephews "he hated children so much."