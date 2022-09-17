Guy asks if he was wrong to tell 'affair baby' cousin at least his dad loves him.

AITA For Telling My Cousin "At Least I Have A Dad Who Loves Me"?

I (16f) was a surprise. My dad (60m) absolutely never had the desire to be a father and even had a secret vasectomy when he was 21 after a pregnancy scare with his then girlfriend.

He kept it a secret when he got it because he knew his family would never let him hear the end of it and he was later proven right when a woman he stopped seeing told his family as revenge.