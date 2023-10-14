Mom goes on strike to show stay at home dad just how 'easy' his job is. UPDATE 2X

I told him since he thinks being a SAHD is easy then he should have the full experience of it. My friend's husband doesn't even lift a finger around the house. So I wouldn't too.

He was obviously upset. He wanted to argue I cannot do this to him. He even tried to pull the incompetence card. I told him I am not going to do my portion of the job at home. I also gave the typical excuse "I work all day at my office so that we can survive on one income, it is selfish for him to expect me to do housework."

That's what I did. I didn't do any housework. I didn't wake up in the morning and make breakfast. My husband had to do it. It wasn't hard for him. But I can see he was moody.