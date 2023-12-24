'AITA for telling my sister I have cancer at her gender reveal? She started yelling.'

I told her I wasn't she knows I'm childfree and don't plan on having children, she asked me again if I was pregnant and once again I said no. She told me if I wasn't pregnant than to drink a beer in front of her and prove it.

I don't owe her anything and told her as much and she began yelling at me that I was ruining her gender reveal by showing up pregnant and stealing the moment from her, at this point people started to look at us.

She kept yelling at me until her husband came and asked me if I was pregnant trying to calm my sister, by this point I was just annoyed and yelled out that I have cancer and that's why I'm not drinking.