"AITA for telling my sister to stop taking showers with her husband in my house?"

Posted by throwaway22314157:
My f32, sister f28, and her husband m32 moved in with us 2 days ago after they lost their apartment to medical debts for their child (my nephew). My husband and I are more than happy to have them stay for few weeks til they get this resolved.
However, Yesterday at 7pm, I was in the kitchen when my husband rushed in and said that he saw both my sister and her husband walk out of the bathroom. They'd most likely taken a shower together. My husband said that it irked him and I agreed that what they did was somewhat inappropriate.
He asked me to speak to my sister on the matter and I did. She got defensive asking how this is affecting me or my husband in any way. I told her that it made my husband feel uncomfortable and would rather that they just take their showers separately.