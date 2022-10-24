Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
"AITA for telling my sister to stop taking showers with her husband in my house?"

"AITA for telling my sister to stop taking showers with her husband in my house?"

Amy Goldberg
Oct 24, 2022 | 11:27 AM
ADVERTISING

Posted by throwaway22314157:

My f32, sister f28, and her husband m32 moved in with us 2 days ago after they lost their apartment to medical debts for their child (my nephew). My husband and I are more than happy to have them stay for few weeks til they get this resolved.

However, Yesterday at 7pm, I was in the kitchen when my husband rushed in and said that he saw both my sister and her husband walk out of the bathroom. They'd most likely taken a shower together. My husband said that it irked him and I agreed that what they did was somewhat inappropriate.

He asked me to speak to my sister on the matter and I did. She got defensive asking how this is affecting me or my husband in any way. I told her that it made my husband feel uncomfortable and would rather that they just take their showers separately.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content