Thanksgiving host requiring $500 'politics' deposit; disinvites family not paying. AITA?

"I’m going to be vague because I don’t want to turn this into a political debate because it’s not one." - Sea-Avocado4817

I’m hosting TG this year and everyone is excited. My house is in a warm location near beaches so everyone in the family is excited to get out of the cold and dig their toes into sand. My family is large and as expected, we all fall under different parts of the political spectrum.

We might not agree with each other on some issuesm but we treat each other with respect and love. That is, except for my sister Kari and her husband Bob.

They strongly believe in their politics and view anyone who doesn’t agree with them as being wrong and need to be taught to be correct. Even family members who are in the same political party are wrong if they’re not in 100% agreement on every issue.