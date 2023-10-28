Teen steals father's $4,900 watch, leading them to find every 'gift' stolen. UPDATED

Quicksilver1964

"Hello, Mr and Mrs, I'm contacting you because of something serious that happened. We have video proof that your daughter stole a watch that belongs to my husband, and it's worth XXX. Our daughter also thinks she stole earrings and a necklace that is worth XXX.

We would like to have everything back, as soon as possible. We believe she is young and everybody makes mistakes, and we are willing to forget about this as long as she gives us everything she stole from us by the end of the week. Unfortunately, due to these circumstances, she is no longer welcome at our house." If they ignore you, don't send anything else, file a police report.

IceQueenTigerMumma