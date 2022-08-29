Women gets revenge on in-laws who kicked their 18 y/o daughter out for being trans.

In a post on Reddit a woman shares the story of being horrified by the way her in-laws treated their daughter. Sometimes karma is a b*tch, especially if that karma is actually pro revenge. Here's what happened in her own words..

My sister-in-law came out as a trans woman when she was 18. My wonderful in-laws kicked her out of the house then and there.

"They told her to leave the house and threw her out at 8 PM with no money or even any documents and her father took the car keys from her too."

She had to walk 8 miles to get to our place. She was crying and we took her in. This is horrible behavior but my husband and I would have just cut them off if it was all they did but they doubled down. They refused to hand over any of the documents and my Brother-in-Law had to go over and barge into their house to get them.