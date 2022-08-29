Women gets revenge on in-laws who kicked their 18 y/o daughter out for being trans.

In a post on Reddit a woman shares the story of being horrified by the way her in-laws treated their daughter. Sometimes karma is a b*tch, especially if that karma is actually pro revenge. Here's what happened in her own words..
My sister-in-law came out as a trans woman when she was 18. My wonderful in-laws kicked her out of the house then and there.
She had to walk 8 miles to get to our place. She was crying and we took her in. This is horrible behavior but my husband and I would have just cut them off if it was all they did but they doubled down. They refused to hand over any of the documents and my Brother-in-Law had to go over and barge into their house to get them.
They also cleaned up all the money in a joint account, She had saved up 8K working part time all through high school. They took the money and also sold her car which was in their name. They were trying to ruin her life as much as they could.