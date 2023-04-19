Twin won't let father walk her down the aisle, says 'you abandoned me.' AITA?

One twin was particularly hurt by her parents' behavior. When he and her twin brother were young, he was very sick. She felt like her parents completely focused on his needs, ignoring her own. When he was particularly ill, they sent her away to live with her uncle. When he got better, they never came back for her. And now that her wedding is approaching, she doesn't want them to have anything to do with it.
I (24 f) am engaged to Jess (26 f) and want my uncle (49 m) to walk me down the aisle? Lets get into the backstory.
When I was younger I had a twin brother James who had a heart condition. My parents obviously cared about James more than me. They would shower him with love and attention while I was the black sheep.