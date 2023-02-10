Unappreciated wife wants to record everything she does so her husband can see.

No one likes to feel like they're pulling most of the weight around the house, no matter your living situation. But when two people feel that way about each other, how do you handle it?

When a very young wife and mother came to Reddit's popular "Am I the A-hole" forum for advice, she got what she wished for. Here's the story:

"WIBTA (Would I be the A-hole) if I recorded everything I did during my day for a week and showed my husband?"

u/wifeyptsdthrow writes:

So today, I (22F) had an amazing start to my day. My husband (30M) and I dropped our eldest child (2M) at his day care and went shopping for a couple things we needed.

When we got home I started to make our food and had gotten part way through when my husband groaned and mentioned we had no rice cooked. I told him to just go to the store (which would take less than five minutes there and back) and buy microwave rice for now and I’ll cook the rice once we finish eating.