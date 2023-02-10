Unappreciated wife wants to record everything she does so her husband can see.

When a very young wife and mother came to Reddit's popular "Am I the A-hole" forum for advice, she got what she wished for. Here's the story:
u/wifeyptsdthrow writes:
So today, I (22F) had an amazing start to my day. My husband (30M) and I dropped our eldest child (2M) at his day care and went shopping for a couple things we needed.
When we got home I started to make our food and had gotten part way through when my husband groaned and mentioned we had no rice cooked. I told him to just go to the store (which would take less than five minutes there and back) and buy microwave rice for now and I’ll cook the rice once we finish eating.
He instantly got moody and after I had finished cooking and was setting the table he said he wasn’t eating and started slamming around, tidying, washing up and, eventually, making rice.