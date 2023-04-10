Uncle asks if it's okay to give niece a locked journal so her parents can't read it.

Judging how other people parent is an ancient past-time that our culture holds very dear. But if you have no children of your own, do you have a right to comment, or even interfere?

A concerned uncle came to Reddit for advice after a disturbing conversation with his brother.

"WIBTA (Would I be the a-hole) if I gave my niece a private lockable journal since my brother told me he and SIL read her diary?"

u/FeelingFollowing1707 writes:

My (25M) brother- let's call him Rick (38M) - and sister in law told me that my niece (14) is starting to think about boys.

I told them I think it's cool that Emily feels comfortable talking to them about that kind of stuff, when they revealed that she actually does not, but they know because they read her diary.

I was a little shocked by this and I told them I think that's really messed up, and we got into an argument that ended with Rick ultimately saying it's his kid, and while she's under his roof, they reserve the right to know everything that's going on.

...without her knowledge.