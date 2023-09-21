Uncle rescinds offer to help with niece's wedding after SIL demands more money. AITA?

Most offers aren't on the table forever, there are always catches and conditions.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for rescinding his offer to help with his niece's wedding. HE wrote:

"AITA for rescinding my offer to help with my niece's wedding?"

I have always been good with money and am careful with it. I also inherited a good chunk to be fair, I was able to retire last year fairly early as these things go. I am not married and have no children. My sister-in-law asked me to help with her daughter's wedding. This is my brother's stepdaughter, there is no blood relationship. I suppose she is not really my niece, but they call me her uncle.