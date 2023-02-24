Uncle snaps at 10-year-old 'problem' nephew, says 'you drive the family crazy.'

Dealing with an unruly child can be the ultimate test of patience.

On one hand, they're a child, and they quite literally don't have the same impulse control as adults because of their developmental stage.

However, that doesn't mean a child can't push every single button in the book until an adult reaches the brink of their own sanity. Snapping at a child in a cruel way isn't the way to go, but that doesn't mean it doesn't happen.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, an uncle asked if he's wrong for telling his nephew that none of the family likes him.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my nephew the truth, that no one in the family likes him?