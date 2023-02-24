Uncle snaps at 10-year-old 'problem' nephew, says 'you drive the family crazy.'

Dealing with an unruly child can be the ultimate test of patience.
On one hand, they're a child, and they quite literally don't have the same impulse control as adults because of their developmental stage.
However, that doesn't mean a child can't push every single button in the book until an adult reaches the brink of their own sanity. Snapping at a child in a cruel way isn't the way to go, but that doesn't mean it doesn't happen.
He wrote:
AITA for telling my nephew the truth, that no one in the family likes him?
This involves me (25 M), my sister "Diana" (31 F), and her son "Darius" (10 M). I get along with my Diana fine, I won't pretend I like Darius. I think he's an entitled brat who has gotten away with crap far too many times.