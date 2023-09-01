Uncle snaps at niece for taking banana, says he'll call the cops, family leaves BBQ.

Navigating unhinged extended family members can be an impossible task, even when you're mentally prepared for what lies ahead. There are some people that simply cannot hang in any capacity, and cutting them off creates even more drama.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for causing a mass exodus from her uncle's BBQ after he snapped at her daughter. She wrote:

"AITA for causing a mass exodus from my uncle's BBQ?"

My (F32) uncle (M71) and his wife (F69) recently hosted a family BBQ at their home. This is normally a rotating thing so everyone in the family takes turns hosting. My uncle is a very...difficult man to get along with, and I mostly went because it is important to my mom (F66).