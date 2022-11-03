Woman asks if she's wrong to uninvite SIL from wedding for divulging secret to fiancé.

I decided to keep my pregnancy to myself because I don’t know what I’m going to do about it, and I knew my fiancé wasn’t going to be happy with the news.
My future sister-in-law/best friend is the only other person who knew as I only took the test at her suggestion and at her house. She also agreed that her brother was unlikely to be happy about it but she felt like I should tell him immediately anyway.
We kept arguing over it because I told her I needed time to process it and she felt like I was making excuses to avoid telling him. In the end, she told him herself while we were having dinner with their family. He was so upset he confronted me in front of everybody so now they all know and everybody is upset with me for keeping it from him.