Vegan refuses to serve meat for family Christmas; husband calls her 'selfish.'

"AITA for refusing to host a meat Christmas?"

I (27F) and my husband (31M) are both vegan, and have been since before we met, this is a big part of our lives and identity. My in-laws have a tradition of taking it in turn to host Christmas, and this year, our first year married, it will be our year. Every year the family gets a large turkey and other meat / dairy products.

About a week ago my SIL asked me if I had brought a turkey yet, I explained no, instead I had some Quorn substitutes. She acted sort of uncomfortable and a few days ago her and my MIL confronted me and said that it was fine for me not to eat meat but if I was going to host I needed to at least let her buy and prepare the turkey to bring, I said no.