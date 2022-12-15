Vegan refuses to serve meat for family Christmas; husband calls her 'selfish.'

I (27F) and my husband (31M) are both vegan, and have been since before we met, this is a big part of our lives and identity. My in-laws have a tradition of taking it in turn to host Christmas, and this year, our first year married, it will be our year. Every year the family gets a large turkey and other meat / dairy products.
About a week ago my SIL asked me if I had brought a turkey yet, I explained no, instead I had some Quorn substitutes. She acted sort of uncomfortable and a few days ago her and my MIL confronted me and said that it was fine for me not to eat meat but if I was going to host I needed to at least let her buy and prepare the turkey to bring, I said no.
My husband spoke to me and said that it was very important to him and his family to have a "real" turkey, I said it is my house and I can decide what I do and do not want in it. My husband and me argued and he said that it is his house to and he is allowed to let his family stay and enjoy Christmas dinner.