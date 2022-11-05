Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Vegetarian told she's being 'disrespectful' for not eating meat dishes SIL cooked.

Vegetarian told she's being 'disrespectful' for not eating meat dishes SIL cooked.

Amy Goldberg
Nov 5, 2022 | 8:47 PM
ADVERTISING

I (f28) have been a vegetarian for over 10 years, and all my family knows and respects that. Even my sister-in-law (f25). A couple of times a year my sister-in-law and brother (m24) visit us in New York from Florida. Usually my sister-in-law will cook something for one of the nights that they stay for dinner.

This time she ended up cooking a roast chicken dinner, with beef rice, and a shepherds pie, which does have ground lamb. I told my sister-in-law that I couldn’t eat that because I’m a vegetarian, in case she had forgotten. She told me that she spent over 3 hours cooking and that I was going to deal with it and eat it, or not eat for that night.

Note from OP: "She did not cook it in my kitchen thankfully."

I told her to calm down and that I was just going to make myself a salad. This made her break down in tears saying that I was disrespectful to her and the hours she spent cooking. While this was happening I just made a salad and ate it in the living room.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content