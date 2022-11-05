Vegetarian told she's being 'disrespectful' for not eating meat dishes SIL cooked.

I (f28) have been a vegetarian for over 10 years, and all my family knows and respects that. Even my sister-in-law (f25). A couple of times a year my sister-in-law and brother (m24) visit us in New York from Florida. Usually my sister-in-law will cook something for one of the nights that they stay for dinner.

This time she ended up cooking a roast chicken dinner, with beef rice, and a shepherds pie, which does have ground lamb. I told my sister-in-law that I couldn’t eat that because I’m a vegetarian, in case she had forgotten. She told me that she spent over 3 hours cooking and that I was going to deal with it and eat it, or not eat for that night.

Note from OP: "She did not cook it in my kitchen thankfully."