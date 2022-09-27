Vegetarian asks if he was wrong for not serving meat at his family BBQ.

In a post on Reddit a guy hosting a BBQ decided to only provide vegetarian options, and some people weren't happy. Is he right to cook what he wants, or was he wrong to not provide options for meat eaters? Here's his story...
I organized a barbecue for the first time the other day with my family and some relatives. I'm vegetarian, my wife isn't, my kids are free to choose. As I was the one who organized it, was the one bought all the food, and was the one barbecuing everything, I did it to my tastes with veggie patties, impossible burgers, corn on the cob, etc.
This was fine as far as my immediate family was concerned, but some of my relatives-in-law started complaining about there not being any real meat on offer and cracking rude comments about veganism and left-wing progressivism and what have you (I'm not a vegan, and I never lecture people on morals, ethics, or anything like that).