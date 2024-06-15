Child-free couple's marriage tested by sudden guardianship decision after father's death. + Update

Yes, as long as you understand the consequences of that decision and are completely OK with them. You and your wife are adults and should be able to amicably and rapidly divorce.

Truly, all of this should have been discussed and determined prior to your Dad passing, and not during a weeping conversation with an 11 year old girl, without speaking with your wife first.

But, such is life. You've let an 11 year old decide and I think it would be absolutely terrible to say yes and then change to no. I wish you, your STBX wife and your sister all the best of luck.

Three days later, the OP returned with an update.

"[update]I(28m) want to adopt my sister after my dad's death, my wife(28f) refused because we agreed on no children. Is there a way to fix this?"

I talked with my wife again. She still refused as she does not want kids. So we basically decided to go our separate ways. She said you really are choosing your sister over me.