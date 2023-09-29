Woman refuses to let her broke sister-in-law borrow her wedding dress. 'AITA?'

Buying one expensive dress to only wear once might seem wasteful. But wedding dresses also hold sentimental value. Are they meant to be shared?

One woman faced a moral quandry when her sister-in-law, who is struggling financially, asked to borrow her wedding dress. She said no, and controversy ensued. So she asked the internet:

AITA for not letting my SIL wear my wedding dress?

My (28F) husband (30M) have been married for almost six years now. At the time of our engagement, neither of us had much money, so there was no way I could have afforded the wedding dress that I wanted to wear. Thankfully for me, my mother is something of a seamstress, and offered to help me make my dream dress.