Woman learns 10 year 'family secret'; threatens to expose it to clear her mom's name.

A conflicted young woman came to Reddit with a unique dilemma spanning the generations, asking for advice on her next move.
Going_Somewhere_4003 writes:
Family Background: My family and I (24 F) came to the US over 20 years ago. The only family we had here was a couple of my dads (55 M) siblings. Long story short my dad and my uncle (his brother) were very very close.
My uncle has a step son (lets name him John) that is a little younger than my mom. My mom's turning 50 soon for reference. John has a wife that's a little younger than him, we’ll call her Em. John and Em have kids together but they never got married.
John and his wife lived in an apartment above ours. Which meant that we spent ALMOST EVERY SINGLE DAY TOGETHER! Em was like my second mom at this point.
Now onto the good part: About 10 years ago, we noticed that Em, John and their family didnt want to hang out around as much as before. We never thought anything of it since they moved to another city neighboring ours.
Within a couple months, Em cut us off completely. It was very weird and not at all like her.
My mom still had no idea what actually happened or why Em and all of their mutual friends COMPLETELY cut off my mom. (This was a group of about 10 PTA moms that did EVERYTHING together)
Fast forward 2 years, One of those moms (the only one that still talks to my mom) finally opened up to her. She said that Em started a rumor that my mom and John slept together and that's why she stopped talking to us.
She told my mom about how every month when they have their PTA meeting this rumor had to be a topic every single time. My mom's friend said she stood up to them and ruined her relationship with all of them because of it.
My mom swears on everything that never happened and I believe her.
The irony of this situation is that there is proof that Em and my dad were having an affair.
John has all the evidence and the only people that know about it are John, my mom and I. Of course Em and my dad know that we know as well.
We've known about this affair for years but my mom never wanted it to come out because “it would ruin my dad's reputation” but she doesn't care about hers?!
Now everyone that knew Em and my mom ‘know’ that my mom is the cheater and the worst wife ever…. When in reality the only real cheaters were my dad and Em.
My mom is prepared to take this family secret to the grave.. But I'm not! Would it be wrong of me to just expose Em and my dad after all this time?
I kinda want everyone to see who Em really is since this isn't even the worst thing she's done, but my mom says it's been too long at this point and I should leave it alone.
Everyone sympathized with OP's mom, but had different opinions on how to go about this.
Do it!!!! How dare she project her actions on your poor mother.
No you would not be the a-hole but your dad, em and John definitely are though. A cheater seems to always blame others for cheating almost to try and make it look like they aren’t the ones doing it themselves. And as for your mom she is an a-hole to herself for letting them talk about her like that and not sticking up for herself.
Do it. I don’t take the whole “we don’t want to ruin a guilty man’s reputation, so let’s ruin an innocent woman’s reputation instead” thing too well.
Oh this hard, your heart is in the right place. This feels like justice but you should think of the consequences that could befall you. How are you going to get this evidence from John? If you ask him for it will he just give it to you? Or are you going to have to do something dodgy? Are you creating more drama?
Is it possible your mom really just wants to move on as gracefully as she can? This might open old wounds.
Your heart is in the right place. You want to defend your mother, but this isn't your secret to tell. Your mother was the one who was harmed, it is for her to decide what is to be done. Washing her hands of the whole lot of them might be her way of regaining her life
Look, I would do it. Absolutely. But just be prepared for your mum to be mad at you when you do. Because she specifically told you not to. Just make sure you have the receipts before you start spouting off or John, to try and save his wife and his own image (because she was banging his brother and he knew and stayed and married her), he could destroy it all.
Burn that motherf***ker to the ground, go scorched earth and clear your poor mother's name.
Respect her mother's wishes or protect her reputation?