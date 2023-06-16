Woman learns 10 year 'family secret'; threatens to expose it to clear her mom's name.

Now onto the good part: About 10 years ago, we noticed that Em, John and their family didnt want to hang out around as much as before. We never thought anything of it since they moved to another city neighboring ours.

Within a couple months, Em cut us off completely. It was very weird and not at all like her.

My mom still had no idea what actually happened or why Em and all of their mutual friends COMPLETELY cut off my mom. (This was a group of about 10 PTA moms that did EVERYTHING together)

There must have been a reason...

Fast forward 2 years, One of those moms (the only one that still talks to my mom) finally opened up to her. She said that Em started a rumor that my mom and John slept together and that's why she stopped talking to us.