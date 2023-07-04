Bridesmaid demoted to 'assistant flower girl' in bro's wedding, wants to skip. WIBTA?

When someone has their special day, they want everything to be perfect. So why not change out a bridesmaid because you've gotten closer with 'Becky'?

A 26-year-old woman tried to be understanding when her soon to be sister-in-law asked her to step down as bridesmaid, but when she was offered 'assistant flower girl' instead and pressured to 'gift' her $800 dress to the new bridesmaid, she asked Reddit:

'WIBTA (would I be the a-hole) if I go on vacation instead of my brothers wedding?'

u/trashgirlfriend writes:

My brother Tom (36m) and I (26f) have never had a really solid relationship, due to our age gap we didn't spend much time and by the time I was old enough to develop a personality he was moved out of the house.