Grieving widow tells husband's brother and his kids 'you have 3 days to move out.'

My late husband "Adam" (M36) passed away a month ago. He had lung cancer and was terminal.

I live in his house that he owned (still haven't done anything concerning inheritance) his brother lost his job and place and moved in with me a week ago. I gotta admit I wasn't too pleased to have him move in with me but I had no choice after I got talked into it by family and since we had the chance to help each other grieve.

Here's the situation, he started randomly walking into the bedroom and excusing it as "needing to borrow" something from Adam's closet. He wears his clothes and even started using his stuff (razor, laptop etc) he also got his hands on his piano which to me felt disrespectful because..Adam wouldn't want it touched or moved.