Widow asks if he's wrong to skip sister's Christmas because her friend wants to date.

"AITA for telling my sister I will no longer be spending time at her house while her friend is around?"

I (48m) lost my wife 20 years ago to sudden health issues after the birth of our fifth child. I have chosen not to date or seek another romantic partner, and that is something I have been vocal about with family and friends. I do not want to date and please do not attempt to set me up.

Almost a year ago my sister's best friend lost her husband. Within 7 months she was reaching out to me to talk and almost right away told me she wanted us to be together. She said we would understand each other and her kids needed a dad and she would be a good mom to my now adult children.

I told her that I was not interested in a romantic relationship and if she wanted that, she needed to find someone else.