Wife furious MIL won't eat her meatloaf; MIL says she'll throw it rather than eat it.

My mom is not a picky eater. She will eat almost anything, unless it has ketchup on or in it. Also growing up I was never made to eat anything. it was my body my choice, and she would make me a second meal.
I'm not sure my wife knows about the ketchup thing as she has only cooked for my mom a few times and it just didn't come up. The two of them cannot stand each other, so I have greatly cut back on how often I see my mom, but recently she was invited over to meet our daughter and my wife asked if she wanted to stay for dinner as we were catching up and I don't see her often.
My mom agreed but when she realized we were having meatloaf with ketchup topping, she only took mashed potatoes and zucchini. My wife questioned her and my mom said she doesn't eat meatloaf due to ketchup. My wife said as a guest you just eat it. My mom said she was sorry if someone raised my wife to believe that.