Wife interrupts husband's business meeting to watch sister blow out bday candles.

Carson Cupello
Nov 28, 2022 | 6:57 PM
A wife and big sister came to Reddit for answers to a dilemma straight out of a 90's movie. You decide who the a-hole is:

AITA for asking my husband to join us in my sister's birthday since he was in the same restaurant?

altythrow449 writes:

I f26 was invited to my sister's (18th) birthday few days ago at a restaurant. My husband didn't come because he said he had a meeting dinner with some clients. This made my family feel let down especially my sister who wanted him there and also her 18th birthday was a big deal to her obviously.

To my surprise, when I arrived I noticed that my husband was having his meeting at the same place, his table was right in the corner and he had about 4 men sitting with him. My parents and the guests saw him as well. I waved for him and he saw me but ignored me. He obviously was as much as surprised as I was.

