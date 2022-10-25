Wife skips FIL's funeral because husband got 1st class plane seat; she was in economy.

Me F31 and my MIL don't have a close relstionship. She's civil towards me but can be a bit passive aggressive at times, and we tend to disagree often. We live in different states.

My FIL passed away suddenly, and my MIL told me and my husband to come attend the funeral. She booked and paid for our plane tickets. But the issue started at the airport, when my husband told me that we couldn't sit together in the plane because his mom had booked him a first class ticket while I got ecconomy.