Wife takes kids to Hawaii for Xmas without husband; she says, 'It's unfair to me.'

AITA for leaving my husband for a Christmas trip to Hawaii with our kids?

Every year my family spends our Christmas in Hawaii. We’ve done it every year since I can remember and it’s a fun family tradition for me. After me and my husband had kids we had to reorganize our family Christmas plans because his parents wanted to see our kids for Christmas, so we decided that we would celebrate Christmas with his parents on New Years and go to Hawaii for actual Christmas.

This is the system that worked for us until last year. Last year his dad passed away around this time of the year and it hit him and his mom hard. For obvious reasons we didn’t go to Hawaii.