Wife turns off living room camera for privacy, husband who wants it on 24/7 flips out.

Reddit is famous for suggesting divorce after any AITA dispute, but...

When a woman posted about her situation on the popular forum, that advice seemed more than appropriate.

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for turning off the living room video camera when I'm home alone or I'm hanging with my kids?

u/GamerCzech writes:

About 4 years ago when my husband of 10 + years and I bought our house, we got a security system. Included in the bundle was an indoor-only camera. While I liked the idea of having it monitor for movement when we weren't home/sleeping, my husband wanted it on all the time, even while we were home. This made me somewhat uncomfortable but I came around to the idea.