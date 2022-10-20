Wife turns off living room camera for privacy, husband who wants it on 24/7 flips out.

When a woman posted about her situation on the popular forum, that advice seemed more than appropriate.
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for turning off the living room video camera when I'm home alone or I'm hanging with my kids?
u/GamerCzech writes:
About 4 years ago when my husband of 10 + years and I bought our house, we got a security system. Included in the bundle was an indoor-only camera. While I liked the idea of having it monitor for movement when we weren't home/sleeping, my husband wanted it on all the time, even while we were home. This made me somewhat uncomfortable but I came around to the idea.
We'd use it almost like a baby monitor to check on our 3 and 6 year olds when we were in the bathroom and heard crying or whatever. Our 3 year old was non-verbal at the time and sometimes his older brother would craft up some crazy story as to how he got hurt 😅.