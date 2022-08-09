Wife asks if she's wrong to forbid woman who's obsessed with her husband from visiting.

What would you do if your husband's stalker was your mother-in-law's best friend's daughter? Would you let her visit your house?

Reddit user u/scxrnxd found herself in this awkward situation recently when her mother-in-law wanted to invite her best friend and her best friend's daughter over to their house. The problem with that is the best friend's daughter has been obsessing about her husband for years.

Now, this concerned wife is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for telling my husband’s mother I don’t want her best friend and her daughter visiting my home?"

She writes:

My husband and I are both 29. We just bought our first home in June.

We had a few cookouts over the summer and it was amazing. There are only 2 other homeowners in our family and they do their own thing which is fine but we’re happy to be able to host family stuff.