Wife asks if she's wrong to forbid woman who's obsessed with her husband from visiting.

Reddit user u/scxrnxd found herself in this awkward situation recently when her mother-in-law wanted to invite her best friend and her best friend's daughter over to their house. The problem with that is the best friend's daughter has been obsessing about her husband for years.
She writes:
My husband and I are both 29. We just bought our first home in June.
We had a few cookouts over the summer and it was amazing. There are only 2 other homeowners in our family and they do their own thing which is fine but we’re happy to be able to host family stuff.
My MiL asked if she could use our house to host a cookout for her and her friends and she said that we could obviously invite people too, it’s just that she would be the one hosting and buying most of the stuff. Obviously, we said she could. Who would say no to that?