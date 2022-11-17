Wife's family wants dry Thanksgiving; husband says, 'If I'm cooking, I'm drinking.' AITA?

In this holiday post on Reddit a man is asked to make accommodations for his wife's family during Thanksgiving–they'd like no alcohol served. He's fine compromising, but doesn't want to completely give in. Here's his story...
My wife and I are hosting her family for Thanksgiving this year. In total, we are expecting 15 people for dinner, but 6 of them are staying with us for a couple nights. Two of my wife's family members are in recovery for alcoholism. Her uncle has been sober for almost 6 years.
But one of her cousins from a different uncle has only recently started his recovery. He was in treatment for a couple months and finished that maybe 2-3 months ago. Everything I've heard is that he's doing much better and hasn't had any setbacks. Her cousin and his mom are 2 of the people staying with us.