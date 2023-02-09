Wife's friend calls himself 'uncle' to their kid; dad says, 'It really grinds my gears.'

Background: Me and my wife have a 3 year old Tommy. My wife has a friend "Stevie" she's known him since high school and they are very good to best friends. I have 3 brothers, my wife has one sister.
Stevie means well but he's never been good with boundaries. He lives nearby so sometimes will pop in unannounced. Before anyone insinuates anything, he's gay, there's nothing romantic between them.
Most of the time he's alright around Tommy but something that really grinds my gears is that lately he's been calling himself "Uncle Stevie" to Tommy and uses that word all the time. We are trying to teach Tommy what words mean and family relationships.
Since he has 3 bio uncles + my SILs husband as an Uncle I've asked him to stop that so he learns what Uncle means. My wife agrees and has asked him to stop many times, including a pretty intense arguement about it (probably more about his undermining her/us than the word, but she hates it too).