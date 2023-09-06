Woman accidentally leaves niece crying while sister runs errand, sister is furious.

Communication is everything, and sadly, there are a lot of ways for it to be botched. The stakes of botched communication can range from an awkward conversation to actual danger.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not watching her niece because she didn't hear the request through her headphones. She wrote:

"AITA for not looking after my infant niece while my sister had to run errands?"

I feel really bad and need an unbiased opinion. I (28f) am currently living with my sister (32f) and my niece who is 5 months old. My sister asked me to move in with her as she was separating from her partner and needed someone to help with the bills. I cover the majority of rent payments for the house and bills since my sister is not fully back to work yet.