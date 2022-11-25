Woman accused of 'performing rituals' to keep MIL out of bathroom; husband is 'livid.'

"AITA for doing weird/awkward poses whenever my MIL 'accidently' walks in on me in the bathroom?"

So, my MIL (I'm a gal btw lol) came to stay with us for few weeks til her home is renovated for Christmas.

The problem is that she has been randomly walking in on me while I'm in the bathroom. Thankfully not once has she seen me naked because I started picking up on her behavior after the second time in a week.

She'd barge in, then turns and says "oh sorry" then close the door. I tried talking to my husband about it but he kept ignoring me then flatout said "so what if she accidently seen you naked? She's faaaammmillly!!". He seriously said that!.