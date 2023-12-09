Woman explodes at SIL for copying her, luring her husband. + Response from sister

LLVVVV

NTA. Maybe could have said it nicer but it needed to be said. And maybe the way you said it will get through to her!

amw38961

Naw she does not need to be nice to the woman who is actively trying to replace her....and is bold enough to do it in her face...

royalglass34

Love that everyone in the comments is like "phewww yeah not how I would have phrased that, bit rough..... but yeah NTA" lmao

No-Bad4766

NTA. Not the choice of words I would have used but you’re not wrong.

If you can, try to go low contact with her.